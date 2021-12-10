Connect. Shop. Support Local.
20-year-old wanted for string of Jackson robberies

Edrick Adams
Edrick Adams(JPD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old in connection to a string of recent business robberies.

Police say Edrick Adams may have been involved in a robbery at Caniceria Valdez Market on Highway 80 and another at AutoZone on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

Several armed men were involved in both robberies.

Police also say Adams may be injured from a recent shooting.

JPD released surveillance images of a silver car they believe he may be driving.

If you know anything about where Adams may be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

