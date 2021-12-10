20-year-old wanted for string of Jackson robberies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old in connection to a string of recent business robberies.

Police say Edrick Adams may have been involved in a robbery at Caniceria Valdez Market on Highway 80 and another at AutoZone on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

Several armed men were involved in both robberies.

Police also say Adams may be injured from a recent shooting.

JPD released surveillance images of a silver car they believe he may be driving.

If you know anything about where Adams may be, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Below is the vehicle the suspects used. If anyone recognize this vehicle, knows Adams’s whereabouts or has any additional info on the suspects or other robberies, contact #CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or at https://t.co/ymPOz6rCmo. #JPDWanted #CashforClues 2/2 pic.twitter.com/RdpI7ALeKX — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) December 10, 2021

