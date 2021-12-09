Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patchy dense fog is possible overnight with lows in the 40s.  Thursday will be a little cloudier than today with highs in the lower 70s.  There may be a few showers.  Friday will be even warmer with highs near 80 and the that is in fact the record high for Friday.  While a few thunderstorms or showers are possible Friday and Friday night, it is more likely that a line of intense storms moves across our area Saturday morning between sunrise and noon.  There is a slight chance for severe weather across our area with damaging winds, lightning, hail, and torrential rain possible.  The tornado threat is minimal at this point.  Cooler weather will move in Saturday afternoon.  Sunshine returns Sunday with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.  Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 40.  Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and south at 10mph Thursday.  Sunrise is 6:51am and the sunset is 4:56pm.

