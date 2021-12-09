‘We go where the need is’ | Operation Shoestring digs in as violent crime increases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When a violent crime occurs in an area, a home or business owner’s first thought might be to pick up and move.

But for Robert Langford, the executive director of Operation Shoestring on Bailey Avenue, this is time to dig in.

Weeks after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy just a short distance from Operation Shoestring’s headquarters, Langford said the organization remains committed to staying put and serving its community.

“We go where the need is,” he said. “So, for us to move to a quote, unquote safer part of town, in order to deliver our services for folks in this neighborhood just doesn’t make sense. Our responsibility is to be here, for our mission and our work.”

“But at the same time, practically speaking, we have to keep children, their parents, staff, and volunteers safe. And that’s a challenge,” Langford said. “We have security guards. And I wish that didn’t need to be, but it’s a place where we are.”

For all its 53-year history, Operation Shoestring has been in the same neighborhood, offering a safe place for disadvantaged kids to go after school and during the summer.

“Every now and then, there would be some issue, but no violent crime issues,” he said. “And, you know, we’ve been very lucky in terms of the people that we serve and our staff at the building haven’t been affected, but we are having to add security to what we do every day, and that means security guards.”

“And it means spending money on that, versus spending money on teachers or field trips... Unfortunately, we’re in a place where we just have to do that.”

Langford said in this year’s budget, Shoestring is spending about four times as much as it normally does on security, in part, because of rising crime in the surrounding area.

One of the most recent incidents was the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Sullivan Blackmon on Derrick Street. The shooting occurred just a short distance from Shoestring’s Bailey Avenue headquarters.

“It’s concerning to us as an organization that creates a safe space for kids and their families... It’s also bad for people and the neighborhoods like the ones we serve,” Langford said. “It’s alarming for our whole city.”

2021 has been the deadliest year in the city on record in terms of homicides, with 134 reported through December 8.

Of those victims, eight have been teens.

Meanwhile, an August analysis by WLBT showed that the majority of the city’s homicides had been reported in Wards 3 and 7.

Shoestring is located in Ward 3.

“The causes of violence are related to poverty. They’re related to hopelessness. They’re related to, sort of, generations of that,” Langford said. “What we really need to do is think about how we address this systemically.”

He says one solution is to provide young people with more opportunities, like after-school programs and career development opportunities.

Right now, Shoestring serves about 125 early elementary children through its “Project Rise” after-school programming.

Children served by the organization live in the Georgetown, Mid-City, and Mid-Town areas, Langford said.

The number is about half of what Shoestring would serve through Project Rise prior to the pandemic.

“Because of social distancing we are limited by space,” he said. “So, our core right now is earlier-age kids and helping build in them, those kinds of behaviors and attitudes that we hope will with them for a long time.”

The group also offers an “Ambassadors” program for high school students, as well as parent initiatives to help parents and guardians “develop tools and resources to best support their children and their families along their path to success,” Shoestring’s website states.

“We know a lot about after-school and summer programs, and those are the bread and butter of our work at Operation Shoestring,” he said. “It’s a place where kids are physically kept safe. And they are in a place where they’re better able to make informed decisions... good, informed decisions about things.”

Langford says some good things are happening. JPS, for instance, is now working to build out a network of after-school programs.

But the community as a whole needs to do more. He says there especially needs to be more options for junior high and high-school-aged children, as well as teens who are no longer in school.

“Shoestring, if we ran a program for 50 high school kids, that’s great. But we have a student population in Jackson Public Schools of about 20,000. And I don’t know of how many kids who are not in school in their late teens and early 20s, who need meaningful programs, whether they’re college and career readiness programs, workforce development programs - all those things where people are engaged in meaningful and supportive opportunities to better their futures.”

“Those are the kinds of things that give people hope and the real tools... to succeed in life,” he said. “What we really need is a systemic response to a systemic problem.”

