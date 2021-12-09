Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Unidentified victims, unknown ages

Firefighters enter the home on North State Street.
Firefighters enter the home on North State Street.(WLBT)
By C.J. LeMaster
Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three unidentified male victims died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, after a fire at a building in the north part of the city, according to Jackson police.

Jackson Fire Dept. Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said firefighters responded to the scene that night and a person who managed to escape from the structure told them information that helped lead to an arrest.

A 3 On Your Side investigation reveals the house, located at 4837 North State Street, was being operated as a personal care home, but did not have a license, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.

Sanders said the suspect, identified as Charles Robinson III, told investigators he started the fire by lighting an oven mitt and throwing it under a couch.

The names and age ranges of the victims have not yet been released.

Sanders said there was a reported issue between Robinson and those killed, but he did not elaborate on that.

Robinson faces three counts of arson and capital murder.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Elton Road.
JPD: 22-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex
6 people shot at Hinds County sports bar, 1 in critical condition
Jackson Police Department
Man dies after overnight burglary on Woodburn Drive
JPD: 3 people fatally shot on Britton Street
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 12/13/21: Weekend homicides, changes for Mississippi judicial races, and Michigan high school shooting

Latest News

Before execution, David Cox drew map leading to suspected body of missing sister-in-law
Before execution, David Cox drew map leading to suspected body of missing sister-in-law
Edrick Adams
20-year-old wanted for string of Jackson robberies
Miss. to receive over $500K to fight internet crimes against children
21-year-old arrested after allegedly setting Brandon house on fire, attacking firefighter
21-year-old arrested after allegedly setting Brandon house on fire, attacking firefighter
Canton Hispanic Task Force sees slow progress, but resident fears persist
Canton Hispanic Task Force sees slow progress, but resident fears persist