Unidentified victims, unknown ages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three unidentified male victims died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, after a fire at a building in the north part of the city, according to Jackson police.

Jackson Fire Dept. Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said firefighters responded to the scene that night and a person who managed to escape from the structure told them information that helped lead to an arrest.

A 3 On Your Side investigation reveals the house, located at 4837 North State Street, was being operated as a personal care home, but did not have a license, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.

Sanders said the suspect, identified as Charles Robinson III, told investigators he started the fire by lighting an oven mitt and throwing it under a couch.

The names and age ranges of the victims have not yet been released.

Sanders said there was a reported issue between Robinson and those killed, but he did not elaborate on that.

Robinson faces three counts of arson and capital murder.

