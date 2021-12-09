Sen. Wicker labeled a ‘sociopath’ by Tulsi Gabbard for threatening nuclear war with Russia

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former presidential candidate and the country of Russia are criticizing Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) for threats he lobbed during recent interviews.

The comments came as Russia stations nearly 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, leading many to believe an invasion may be imminent.

Biden met with Vladimir Putin for over two hours on Tuesday, putting the Russian president “on notice” that any invasion of Ukraine would bring about economic harm to Russia.

“There appeared to be no immediate breakthroughs to ease tensions on the Ukraine question,” the Associated Press reported.

If an invasion were to occur, Wicker threatened that the U.S. may “reign destruction on Russian military capability.”

Wicker also told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto not to rule out American troops on Russian soil or “nuclear action.”

On CNN, Wicker said that he hoped Biden “didn’t rule out a military response” while speaking to Putin.

Former Hawaii Representative and 2020 presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard attacked Wicker for these comments, telling Tucker Carlson, “Anyone who would propose or even consider what he is saying as an option must be insane, a sociopath or a sadist.”

Senator Wicker's suggestion that we should consider carrying out a nuclear first strike against Russia exposes just how ignorant, insane, and sadistic he and other like-minded warmongers are. pic.twitter.com/JmOaNGhkkO — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) December 9, 2021

Gabbard was not the only one displeased with Wicker’s remarks, with the Russian embassy in Washington calling Wicker’s threats “irresponsible.”

“We advise all the unenlightened to pick up and carefully acquaint themselves with the joint statement of the presidents of Russia and the United States of June 16, 2021,” they continued. “This document confirms the commitment of the two countries to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war.”

