Police called after fight breaks out between group of boys at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police were called after a large altercation broke out at Wingfield High School around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Jackson police PIO Sam Brown said that a fight broke out at the school between a group of boys. The boys that were involved in the fight ran from the scene after it was over.

Police were called to assist JPS officers to ensure the boys did not come back and hurt other students.

Brown confirmed that no lockdown was completed and no weapons were involved.

