Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

NASA launches X-ray telescope to study black holes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - X-rays aren’t just for the doctor’s office. They might also help unravel the mysteries of black holes.

It’s called X-ray astronomy.

Early Thursday morning NASA launched its Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer Mission, or IXPE, in a joint effort with the Italian Space Agency.

It’s the first space observatory of its kind.

Its purpose will be to measure X-rays released by black holes, neutron stars, supernova remnants and other high-energy objects.

Scientists say IXPE will tell them more about cosmic X-ray sources than they can learn by studying their brightness and color spectrum, which will help them test and refine theories of how the universe works.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
Keath Killebrew and his twin brother are successful famers in Mississippi. He was in Paraguay...
Family of Madison man releases more information on tragic plane crash in Paraguay that took his life
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight
Dr. John Witcher
Mississippi doctor fired for attempting to prescribe patients ivermectin

Latest News

Hassan Al-Adari, head of the political body of the Sadrist bloc and Sadrists delegation, right,...
Iraq, US conclude talks, formally ending combat mission
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick
The casket of Bob Dole is seen at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday as people pay tribute....
‘American giant’ Bob Dole honored at Capitol
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case
The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate, cookies and crème with notes of oak.
Oreo teams up with Barefoot for a new cookie-inspired wine