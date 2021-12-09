Massive fire breaks out at ANCOR Adult Daycare on Robinson Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A massive fire broke out inside a Jackson building Wednesday night.

It happened at the ANCOR Adult Daycare on Robinson Road.

#BREAKING this is the scene at ANCOR Adult Daycare on Robinson Road in Jackson. The building is engulfed in flames. Firefighters are on scene now trying to put out the blaze. I’m still on scene working to gather more details @WLBT pic.twitter.com/hAOrQwE3sa — Quentin Smith (@Q_Smith_) December 9, 2021

Firefighters were on the scene late into the night in an attempt to put out the blaze.

According to firefighters on the scene, there was no one inside the building.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.