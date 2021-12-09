Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Massive fire breaks out at ANCOR Adult Daycare on Robinson Road

By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A massive fire broke out inside a Jackson building Wednesday night.

It happened at the ANCOR Adult Daycare on Robinson Road.

Firefighters were on the scene late into the night in an attempt to put out the blaze.

According to firefighters on the scene, there was no one inside the building.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

