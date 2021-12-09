Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man charged with murder in Leake County

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man faces murder charges after a shooting in Leake County earlier this month.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson the charges stem from a homicide that happened on December 3.

Sylvester Burks was shot and killed on Atkins Road in Lena.

Jontiese Fortune, 33, originally told investigators he was with his friend, Burks, when someone drove by and shot him.

Fortune later admitted he shot Burks because the two got into a fight.

Fortune is charged with first-degree murder.

