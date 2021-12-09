Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man charged with murder after Pike Co. shooting

Troy Turner
Troy Turner(Pike Co. Sherrif's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man faces a murder charge after a deadly shooting in Pike County on Wednesday.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office was called to an area of Fred Bacot Road in Summit just after 10 p.m. where a man, Michael Hughes, had been shot twice.

Deputies began life-saving measures, but he later died at the hospital.

Deputies say Troy Turner fled the scene before they arrived. Detectives later found Turner in Brookhaven and booked him into jail without incident.

Turner was taken to Pike County Jail and charged with murder.

