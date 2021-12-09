Man arrested after three bodies discovered in house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police arrested a man after the bodies of three men were found in a house fire on North State Street.

Charles Robinson III is charged with 3 counts of capital murder and arson.

The fire happened Wednesday night on North State Street near East Northside Drive.

Once firefighters contained the blaze, investigators say they discovered the bodies of three men in the home.

“During the investigation, a suspect was identified for intentionally setting the fire. The suspect was identified as Charles Robinson III. Mr. Robinson was not on the scene, but was arrested by JPD at another location,” Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said.

Sanders would not say what investigators uncovered that connected Robinson to the crime or where he was arrested.

The victims have not been identified.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.