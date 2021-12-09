Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson was spotted at lunch with Kyle Rittenhouse at Maurice’s BBQ Piggie Park in Columbia Thursday afternoon.

Kyle Rittenhouse leaving lunch with @AGAlanWilson at Maurice’s BBQ in Columbia.

I asked Wilson why they were meeting and he said they were just getting lunch. A man with Rittenhouse said he is meeting with his attorney. pic.twitter.com/Q37iC6LFD1 — Adam Mintzer (@adammintzer) December 9, 2021

When Wilson was asked why he was meeting with Rittenhouse he told WIS he was just getting lunch as he drove away. Rittenhouse did not respond to shouted questions as to why he was in town, but a person with him said he was meeting with his lawyer as he walked away from cameras.

WIS has reached out to the Attorney General’s office for more details about the meeting but did not hear back at the time of publication.

