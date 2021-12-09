Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson was spotted at lunch with Kyle Rittenhouse at Maurice’s BBQ Piggie Park in Columbia Thursday afternoon.

When Wilson was asked why he was meeting with Rittenhouse he told WIS he was just getting lunch as he drove away. Rittenhouse did not respond to shouted questions as to why he was in town, but a person with him said he was meeting with his lawyer as he walked away from cameras.

WIS has reached out to the Attorney General’s office for more details about the meeting but did not hear back at the time of publication.

