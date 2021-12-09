Connect. Shop. Support Local.
How you can do business with the City of Jackson

By Carmen Poe
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will host its 11th annual “Doing Business with the City” event to assist small and minority businesses.

It’s an opportunity for vendors to expand their network and learn more about working with the City of Jackson.

“It is my goal to strengthen connections among the workforce here in Jackson. That is also the vision of ‘Doing Business with the City,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.

Mayor Lumumba will be on hand to speak to entrepreneurs at the event, scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Jackson Convention Complex at 105 E. Pascagoula Street.

