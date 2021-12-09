Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Former MDOC probation officer arrested again on 2 more counts of embezzlement

(Mississippi Office of the State Auditor)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A former probation officer has been arrested again for embezzlement in Forrest County, according to State Auditor Shad White.

Dendrick Hurd was indicted Thursday on two additional counts, with special agents issuing an $8,667.50 demand letter to him upon his arrest.

The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

Hurd was arrested in September of this year after he was accused of abusing his position and embezzling money from people attempting to pay court-sentenced fees and fines.

Additional victims submitted tips to the State Auditor’s office after his arrest was reported. Hurd is now charged with a total of four counts of embezzlement.

Hurd surrendered to Special Agents at the Forrest County Sheriff’s office. His bail amount was set by the court.

He faces up to 80 years in prison or $20,000 in fines.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

