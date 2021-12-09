First Alert Forecast: warm front brings few showers Thursday, storms likely Friday night, Saturday morning

THURSDAY: A warm front is poised to lift northward across the state through the afternoon hours – ahead of it, we’ll start off quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will tend to thicken – eventually leading to chance for widely scattered showers and a few storms. We’ll warm from the morning 40s to the afternoon 60s and 70s. We’ll stay unsettled with occasional showers and storms overnight with lows in the 60s.

Patchy fog possible to start off your Thursday - otherwise, a variably cloudy day with a few afternoon showers possible as a warm front lifts over the region. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/E3E1vtfh9h — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) December 9, 2021

FRIDAY: As the warm front continues to trek northward, it will open us up to a full, quick return of Gulf moisture and all the benefits that come along with it. Morning shower and storm chances will taper – breaking the clouds for periods of sun with a breezy southwest flow. We’ll top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s, into record territory for the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT / SATURDAY MORNING: A risk for strong to severe storms develops as a cold front approaches from the west. Locally, our risk will go up after 9 PM Friday and continue through the morning hours of Saturday. All hazards of strong winds, hail and a spin-up tornado or two can’t be ruled out. We’ll remain warm in the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight; eventually falling behind the front as it sweeps east. We encourage everyone to remain weather vigilant overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the front sweeps south, temperatures will tumble into the 50s in its wake on the heels of a brisk WNW flow. We’ll gradually clear out overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with lows dipping well into the 30s. With sunshine, we’ll work our way back to the middle and upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Next week, sunshine wins out with yet another warming trend, pushing us toward the 70s by mid-week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.