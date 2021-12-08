Woman killed in Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a house fire in Jackson on Tuesday.

Jackson Fire Department was called to the fire on Lorraine Avenue.

While searching, firefighters found a woman’s body inside.

Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the woman as 22-year-old Lisa Newman.

JFD and Jackson Police Department is investigating the fire. There’s no word on what may have caused it.

