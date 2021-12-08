Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Woman killed in Jackson house fire

A Jackson fire truck
A Jackson fire truck(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a house fire in Jackson on Tuesday.

Jackson Fire Department was called to the fire on Lorraine Avenue.

While searching, firefighters found a woman’s body inside.

Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the woman as 22-year-old Lisa Newman.

JFD and Jackson Police Department is investigating the fire. There’s no word on what may have caused it.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
Ruby Wilkerson
Day care employee arrested for child abuse
Jackson Police Department
Suspect turns herself in after stabbing man to death on West County Line Road
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD: Man collides with a tree, a fence, and other vehicles after being shot

Latest News

Increasing crime numbers are impacting Jackson businesses
Increasing crime numbers are impacting Jackson businesses
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 787 new cases reported Weds.
20-year-old Cameron Reed
Coldwater police identify suspects charged in 2019 cold case
Jackson Prep
Jackson Prep expands to include elementary ages