Woman charged with arson after Pike County mobile home set on fire

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to a mobile home.

It happened early in the morning on December 5, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:40 a.m., deputies were called to Gradyville Road in reference to an arson.

When the deputies arrived, a person on the scene told them that they saw a woman named Sandquaneittra Floyd run from behind the mobile home and jump into a dark colored Nissan Rogue.

The witness also said that, moments later, smoke and flames were coming out of the mobile home.

A warrant was then issued for Sandquaneittra Floyd’s arrest. She was captured on December 6 and booked into the Pike County Jail.

