WLBT’s things to know 12/8/21: Ole Miss fraternity arrests, executions in Mississippi, and protection against omicron

1. Ole Miss fraternity arrests

7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges (Source: WMC)

Seven members of the University of Mississippi’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity have been arrested on cyberstalking allegations. According to the Oxford Police Department, officers took a cyberstalking report on November 2. Police say the cyberstalking incidents were over group messages and on social media. On December 3, seven individuals were arrested and charged with felony cyberstalking. Nicholas Reynolds, Wyatt Johnson, Peyton Newcomb, Christian Parten, Walker Holden, Cole Goretski and Miles Baker were taken into custody and booked at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a five-thousand dollar bond. According to a law enforcement source, all seven men charged are students at the University of Mississippi and members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, whose charter was suspended last month on hazing accusations.

2. Executions in Mississippi

Another Mississippi inmate wants the state to set his execution date. That comes less than a month after the state carried out the first execution in nine years. David Neal Cox was executed by the state on November 17. Now, Blayde Nathaniel Grayson wants the state to set his execution. Death penalty opponents compare the move to “state-assisted suicide.” “As far as people volunteering to waive their appeals and be executed, that’s, that’s a person maintaining control over his destiny,” said Death Penalty Action Director Abraham Bonowitz. “No other prisoner gets to decide how they’re going to be punished. And yet, we’re allowing that sense prisoners to do so.” Abraham Bonowitz with Death Penalty Action says the death penalty isn’t an evenly applied consequence and shouldn’t be viewed as the only option.

3. Protection against omicron

Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said lab tests showed a booster dose increased by 25-fold the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies against omicron. Pfizer announced the preliminary laboratory data in a press release and it hasn’t yet undergone scientific review. The companies already are working to create an omicron-specific vaccine in case it’s needed. Scientists have speculated that the high jump in antibodies that comes with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines might be enough to counter any decrease in effectiveness.

