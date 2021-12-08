Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Walter Crosby, one of the first African-American MHP troopers, passes away

According to the Mississippi Central State Troopers Coalition, Walter Crosby, Lewis Younger and...
According to the Mississippi Central State Troopers Coalition, Walter Crosby, Lewis Younger and Richard Williams broke down racial barriers and became the first African-American troopers commissioned to the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol in 1972.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Walter Crosby, one of the first three African-American Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers, passed away Wednesday morning, according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

Benedict said Crosby passed away at Forrest General Hospital at the age of 71.

A member of the family said Crosby passed around 10 a.m. She said Crosby is survived by his six children.

According to the Mississippi Central State Troopers Coalition, Walter Crosby, Lewis Younger and Richard Williams broke down racial barriers and became the first African-American troopers commissioned to the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol in 1972.

Walter Crosby was honored for his service. he is standing in the middle.
Walter Crosby was honored for his service. he is standing in the middle. (WLBT)

The family has not released funeral arrangements at this time.

