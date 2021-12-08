Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

USM halts employee vaccine requirements following federal court decision

A nationwide injunction was made to halt the enforcement of vaccine requirements for federal...
A nationwide injunction was made to halt the enforcement of vaccine requirements for federal contractors that were included in Executive Order 14042.(University of Southern Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Tuesday that employees will not be required to submit proof of vaccination following a decision made in federal district court.

A nationwide injunction was made to halt the enforcement of vaccine requirements for federal contractors that were included in Executive Order 14042.

This comes a day before the deadline for USM faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated, which is Wednesday, Dec. 8.

According to the University Human Resources, it is possible that the information will be required again in the future depending on the outcome of related court cases. The vaccination submission portal will remain open through University HR’s website if employees choose to upload proof of vaccination.

The University HR reminds all employees are encouraged to remain watchful and follow the University’s COVID-19 Community Standards.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
Ruby Wilkerson
Day care employee arrested for child abuse
Jackson Police Department
Suspect turns herself in after stabbing man to death on West County Line Road
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight

Latest News

Dr. John Witcher
Miss. doctor says he was fired for prescribing patients ivermectin
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 787 new cases reported Weds.
Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states....
New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron
Public health officials say emerging evidence shows omicron may spread more quickly than delta...
Omicron spreading across US but delta still dominant