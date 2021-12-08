Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

UK to ‘effectively’ boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott.

Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the U.K. will join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes but that Britain would effectively be boycotting the Olympics diplomatically.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
Ruby Wilkerson
Day care employee arrested for child abuse
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
Jackson Police Department
Suspect turns herself in after stabbing man to death on West County Line Road
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD: Man collides with a tree, a fence, and other vehicles after being shot

Latest News

Increasing crime numbers are impacting Jackson businesses
Increasing crime numbers are impacting Jackson businesses
Six-year-old Sahara Little was last seen wearing a pink jacket with fluffy hood, tan pants and...
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl in Pennsylvania believed to be abducted
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 12/8/21: Ole Miss fraternity arrests, executions in Mississippi, and protection against omicron
Brandi Adeleke pleaded guilty to both murder and child abuse for the brutal death of...
Family friend gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler