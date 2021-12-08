Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Much colder today than yesterday, by almost 30 degrees.  While Monday’s high was 72, today is struggling to get out of the 40s.  Occasional drizzle and fog are possible overnight with lows near 40.  There will be a slight chance for daily showers and maybe a rumble of thunder through Friday, otherwise expect partly sunny skies.  Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and 70s Thursday.  The record high temperature is 80 on Friday and that record is in jeopardy.  Another cold front will arrive Saturday bringing daytime showers and thunderstorms.  The severe threat will be minimal, but we will watch to see if it has the ability to ramp up.  Highs will be in the 70s Saturday before dropping into the 50s Sunday, despite sunshine.  Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 40.  Sunrise is 6:50am and the sunset is 4:56pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Keith and Allyssa Killebrew
Madison man dies in plane crash in South America
Authorities confirm 2 people killed in separate Jackson homicides: 1 stabbed, 1 shot
David Neal Cox
Attorney: David Neal Cox releases alleged location of sister-in-law’s body
Alabama woman leads authorities in wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 20
Circuit Judge Faye Peterson accepts a plea deal from Anthony Thomas.
Jackson man who was afraid of dying behind bars to be released on plea deal

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly, gray Tuesday; nearing record highs by Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly, raw Tuesday; quick warm-up mid-late week
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Monday Night Weather Forecast
Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Monday As A Cold Front Sweeps Through The Area
First Alert Forecast: storm risk ending; cooler air filters in