Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Much colder today than yesterday, by almost 30 degrees. While Monday’s high was 72, today is struggling to get out of the 40s. Occasional drizzle and fog are possible overnight with lows near 40. There will be a slight chance for daily showers and maybe a rumble of thunder through Friday, otherwise expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and 70s Thursday. The record high temperature is 80 on Friday and that record is in jeopardy. Another cold front will arrive Saturday bringing daytime showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat will be minimal, but we will watch to see if it has the ability to ramp up. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday before dropping into the 50s Sunday, despite sunshine. Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 40. Sunrise is 6:50am and the sunset is 4:56pm.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.