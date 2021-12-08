Quitman County double murder suspect arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A double murder suspect out of Quitman County, Mississippi has been arrested after a multi-agency search.

Quenten Taylor is accused of being involved in a shooting that left two people dead and three others injured on October 24.

Wednesday morning, investigators determined Taylor was in the Memphis area and he was later tracked down at an apartment complex in Raleigh. Taylor was taken into custody without incident.

He is now facing two counts of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

