Missing woman hasn’t been seen in two weeks after leaving mother’s home in Gaston Co., police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was reported missing as she has not been seen in two weeks since leaving her mother’s home in Gaston County.

Police say 41-year-old Amy Cassada Moebes, standing 5′4″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes, was reported missing on Dec. 3, 2021.

Amy was last seen on Nov. 23, 2021 leaving her mother’s residence on Cottonwood Drive in Mt. Holly, driving a white Nissan Maxima.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Amy Moebes, please contact the Gaston County Police Department, Detective J.M. Hanline at 704-866-3320 or 704-866-3300.

