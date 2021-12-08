Longtime executive director of MPB leaving for job in Ohio

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The longtime executive director of Mississippi Public Broadcasting and former editor of The Clarion-Ledger, will become the new general manager of WOSU Public Media in January.

“This is a special moment for me, to be back in Ohio where I was a young journalist, leading an organization that is so respected by the residents of central Ohio,” Agnew said in a news release.

Agnew has served as executive director of MPB television and radio since 2011. Prior to that, he was executive director of The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson. It was a position he held from 2002 to 2011. Prior to that, he was executive editor of The Dothan Eagle in Alabama and was the metro and suburban editor of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.