Lisa Newman, 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lisa Newman, a 22-year-old woman, died Tuesday, December 7, 2021, during a house fire in the Belhaven community, according to the Hinds County coroner.

Jackson firefighters responded to the fire at a home in the 700 block of Lorraine Avenue and found Newman inside.

Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart later released the victim’s identity.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn of the Jackson Police Department said the fire had been intentionally set, according to information he received from the arson investigator.

Both JPD and JFD are investigating the house fire.

Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in this particular case.

