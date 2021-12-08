Jackson Prep expands to include elementary ages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Prep is expanding to include elementary students on its campus.

The Jackson Preparatory School Board of Trustees announced the expansion Wednesday.

The academy will add a 5th grade for the 2022-2023 school year and pre-kindergarten through 4th grade for the 2023-2024 school year.

Right now, Jackson Prep is beginning its search for all educational leadership.

“Prep is energized about creating a new and innovative approach to elementary education guided by our commitment to excellence in academics, athletics, and the arts as well as the intellectual, emotional, and spiritual growth of all our students,” Jackson Prep said in an online statement.

