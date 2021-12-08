Jackson Giant Christmas Tree sale underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Since Thanksgiving, many people have been preparing for the holidays.

That means finding and decorating a Christmas tree.

And for many families and charities, they find that tree beneath the tent at the Jackson Giant Christmas Tree Sale.

Memories are being made as children roam the aisles looking for the perfect tree where Santa will leave their presents.

John and three-year-old Margaret Maude Jones of Jackson are continuing an annual family tradition.

“I got a Douglas fir tree,” said Margaret Jones.

“We enjoy the experience — the in-town fairgrounds experience of buying your Christmas trees,” said John Jones. “It’s been a tradition here for a while and just being part of the neighborhood we like to support the local areas.”

“I’ve been coming here for years, said Loui Munn. I set a goal of 10 minutes. I like to make it quick because I know what I’m looking for.”

Selecting a tree is not just a family tradition.

Homer Orr with Harley Davidson of Jackson comes each year to choose one for the Baptist Children’s Village Toy Run.

“They always donate a really nice tree here for us, and the kids really enjoy it, especially when they get their picture taken, and it’s in the background with Santa Claus,” said Orr.

The children will gather around a 9 foot Douglas fir for Sunday’s event. A portion of each sale benefits CARA, Community Animal Rescue and Adoption.

