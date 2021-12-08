Jackson City Council approves agreement to expand public safety cameras

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More cameras will be coming to the Capital City in the coming months to help investigators solve crimes, thanks to an agreement with Entergy approved unanimously by the Jackson City Council.

The agreement will allow the city to place the cameras on Entergy light poles throughout the city, for a $250 fee per pole.

City leaders say they’re excited about the decision, because it will expand the footprint of the Real-Time Command Center into residential areas.

Deputy Chief Vincent Grizzell said they have nearly a hundred cameras all over the city of Jackson now, but those are on city-owned structures.

JPD hopes to add 25 new cameras around the city each year to help catch criminals.

“We’ve come a long way. And we were doing far ahead of a lot of other agencies that are trying to do the same thing,” said JPD spokesperson Sam Brown. “We stepped out and we did it.”

For more than a year now, the RTCC has been helping detectives solve cases.

Brown said they’ve been able to get leads for homicides, aggravated assaults, carjackings, robberies and everything in between, meaning faster arrests and less downtime for officers.

“Some of the recent shootings that have occurred, we were fortunate enough to have cameras in those areas. So we did get some video footage, and then some of the shootings, and the investigators were able to pull that footage via our real time command center,” Brown siad. “We’ve really, really helped them out a lot. Our ultimate goal is to get answers to these families.”

Two employees work at the RTCC daily, leaving a void from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. with no one manning the workstations.

“I think we need to staff it with more people. You know, we need to be running… I think it should be running 24/7. We should have someone seeing what’s going on in this city all the time,” said Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth I. Stokes.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he wants the facility to be monitored 24 hours a day as well.

Grizzell pointed out that all of the city’s cameras record to the cloud even if no one is monitoring them, and detectives have access to the RTCC so they can pull video for cases that may happen during those late-night hours.

“We’d love to have a camera on every street corner. Just like we’d love to have a police officer on every street corner. But, you know, we’re working as hard as we can and the cameras are well worth the money that we’re putting into it. And we you know, we’re helping solve cases,” Brown said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.