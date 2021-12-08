Image released of vehicle allegedly tied to deadly Jackson motel shooting in August

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police have released an image of a vehicle believed to be tied to a deadly motel shooting in Jackson.

The body of 35-year-old Laron Alexander was found inside a room at the Best Value Inn on August 23. He had been shot multiple times.

An unknown male with a light complexion and dreadlocks was then seen leaving the motel in a dark colored Jeep SUV.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle, they are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

