Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

How to keep holiday packages safe from porch pirates

By CNN
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday season is in full swing and with many people doing most of their shopping online this December, experts warn “porch pirates” are busy this time of year.

“People are just grabbing anything. So, sometimes you might just have socks coming. I think, ‘Why would somebody steal that?’ They’re not stealing socks. They’re stealing whatever is in that package,” Douglas Parisi with SafeDefend said.

A survery from the National Retail Federation finds consumers have a strong preference for online shopping.

Parisi says there are five ways to help ensure packages on your doorstep do not get stolen.

“There’s a lot of things that we can do to be proactive that don’t cost a lot of money,” he said.

You should keep packages out of sight and also update delivery instructions to choose a drop-off location other than the front porch.

You can also have your packages delivered to a neighbor’s house if they will be home or to work.

Parisi also suggests putting up a sign.

”When they walk up there and all of a sudden they see a sign that says ‘smile on camera,’ even if you don’t have a camera, they’re still going to pause and probably walk the other way,” he said.

Also, be sure to track your packages and turn on delivery notifications.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
Ruby Wilkerson
Day care employee arrested for child abuse
Jackson Police Department
Suspect turns herself in after stabbing man to death on West County Line Road
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD: Man collides with a tree, a fence, and other vehicles after being shot

Latest News

Increasing crime numbers are impacting Jackson businesses
Increasing crime numbers are impacting Jackson businesses
This image released by HBO shows Pastor Craig Duke, of Newburgh, Ind., appearing in drag in a...
Joining drag queens on TV show costs Indiana pastor his job
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
COVID cases spike even as US hits 200M vaccine milestone
President Joe Biden talks with reporters at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 8,...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure package
Dr. John Witcher
Miss. doctor says he was fired for prescribing patients ivermectin