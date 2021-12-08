First Alert Forecast: showers and storms possible into the end of the work week and weekend as temperatures trend warmer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite the dreary and cold conditions we had around yesterday, our weather should improve throughout today. We’re starting the 40s under cloudy skies. Some of us are also being impacted by scattered showers. These should shift off to the south through the morning with the rest of the day becoming dry. The clouds will gradually clear out this morning and into the lunch hour from north to south. Temperatures will be closer to where they should be for this time of year with highs in the lower to a few middle 60s.

Looking throughout the rest of the work week, scattered showers will continue to be possible as temperatures trend warmer, especially by Friday. Highs will be in the lower and middle 70s on Thursday with scattered showers possible at time.

By Friday, we could see record breaking heat with temperatures near 80 degrees as a warm front lifts northward across the area bringing in warm and moist air ahead of a cold front. A few showers will be possible during the day Friday, but better chances for rain and storms are expected late Friday and into Saturday. The SPC is already highlighting parts of the area with a Slight (2/5 and Marginal (1/5) Risk for this time. The cold front will then sweep through on Saturday morning. We will turn cooler and drier in the wake of the front on Sunday to the upper 50s. Temperatures are expected to return to the 60s by next week with quiet conditions continuing,

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.