First Alert Forecast: Seasonable today with cloud cover moving out. Warmer temperatures continue this week, but stormy weather is around the corner.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, cloud cover has been in for us, halting how fast we do warm-up today. We do expect to see temperatures grow a little warmer out there for us as cloud cover beings to break apart. Wednesday also holds rain chances at about a 20 to 30 percent chance of light showers. But it looks uneventful as far as them trying to form. Highs on Wednesday low 60s and Low upper 40s.

Thursday High low 70s and the Low mid-60s. We are looking at a low chance for thunderstorms and maybe a shower or two. Thursday night going into Friday. We see a 30 percent chance of showers.

On Friday still, look to hold rain chances for us at about a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms as we go into Saturday. Fridays High low 80s and Low mid-60s. We do expect showers and storms to move in Friday night going into Saturday. We are under a Slight Risk and Marginal Risk for Friday night going into Saturday. We are looking a Gusty Winds and can’t rule out a tornado or two.

Saturday, thunderstorms continue alongside rainfall throughout the area. Some of the storms are expected to be strong to severe. We are under a Slight Risk and Marginal Risk for our viewing area. Gusty winds, Spin up a tornado and heavy rainfall is possible. Following the storms cooler air will push into the south as our temperatures will continue to drop following the passing of the front. High for Saturday low 70s and Low mid-30s.

Sunday is much cooler outside as temperatures struggle to get to the mid-50s with sunny skies. Low is around the low to mid-30s. Which Monday morning we will have the potential for frost and freeze conditions. Monday, clear with Highs in the low 60s and Lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday continues to be seasonal with Highs in the upper 60s and Lows in the upper 40s. Nice clear skies continue in our area.

