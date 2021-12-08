Expectant mothers invited to community baby shower

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re a mommy-to-be, a community baby shower is planned for you.

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host a community baby shower from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., December 11 at Word and Worship Church.

Word and Worship Church is located at 6286 Hanging Moss Road in Jackson.

The Baby It’s Cold outside Community Baby Shower is free and open to new and expectant mothers throughout the metro area.

You will enjoy games, giveaways, and receive valuable information to help them support their infant and/or newborn.

All registered participants will receive a variety of baby care items.

Feel free to register here.

