Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Expectant mothers invited to community baby shower

By Carmen Poe
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re a mommy-to-be, a community baby shower is planned for you.

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host a community baby shower from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., December 11 at Word and Worship Church.

Word and Worship Church is located at 6286 Hanging Moss Road in Jackson.

The Baby It’s Cold outside Community Baby Shower is free and open to new and expectant mothers throughout the metro area.

You will enjoy games, giveaways, and receive valuable information to help them support their infant and/or newborn.

All registered participants will receive a variety of baby care items.

Feel free to register here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
Ruby Wilkerson
Day care employee arrested for child abuse
Jackson Police Department
Suspect turns herself in after stabbing man to death on West County Line Road
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD: Man collides with a tree, a fence, and other vehicles after being shot

Latest News

Increasing crime numbers are impacting Jackson businesses
Increasing crime numbers are impacting Jackson businesses
Today at 11 - WLBT
Back-to-school time is right around the corner for some students across the Tri-State area.
Jackson Prep expands to include elementary ages
Jackson Police Chief James Davis
JPD Chief commends officers for disarming man with rifle