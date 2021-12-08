Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 787 new cases reported Weds.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 787 new cases and 6 new deaths as of December 7.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 517,925 since March 2020.

So far, 10,312 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 5 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,419,540 people are fully vaccinated and 3,277,830 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking
Ruby Wilkerson
Day care employee arrested for child abuse
Jackson Police Department
Suspect turns herself in after stabbing man to death on West County Line Road
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD: Man collides with a tree, a fence, and other vehicles after being shot

Latest News

Increasing crime numbers are impacting Jackson businesses
Increasing crime numbers are impacting Jackson businesses
20-year-old Cameron Reed
Coldwater police identify suspects charged in 2019 cold case
A Jackson fire truck
Woman killed in Jackson house fire
Jackson Prep
Jackson Prep expands to include elementary ages