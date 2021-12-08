Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Coldwater police identify suspects charged in 2019 cold case

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater Police Department identified the suspects involved in a cold case back in 2019.

Cameron Reed, 20, was killed on October 13, 2019, and police have been working to find the suspects involved. Though the case is still pending, CPD says three suspects, 21-year-old Exzavian Oliver, 23-year-old Junathaen Williams and 25-year-old Montreal Hibbler are all charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

CPD says these suspects were persons of interest at the beginning of the investigation and were finally arrested on Monday.

Reed’s mother, Tammie Young says her son didn’t deserve this.

“No one should have to go through this, no one should have to lose a child before its time. It’s just a pain that you can’t get over it,” Young said.

She says the motive behind her son’s murder is still unclear.

