Church members and ministers step up to combat crime in Jackson and take city’s youth under their wing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents and police officers are turning to the faith-based community to change the culture of crime in Jackson.

It comes as homicides continue to climb, with the most recent killings taking place Monday night. The latest victims are 43-year-old Timothy Swann and 56-year-old Tommy Anderson.

The two were killed in separate incidents.

Of the 54 named homicide suspects this year, nearly half were younger than 30 at the time of the killing.

Church members and ministers throughout the Capital City are beginning to take a more proactive approach to change the hearts of youth.

“How can we have a true conversation with the people if we can’t touch the people that have the greatest influence on people who are listening? Pastors have that influence,” Jackson Police Department Sergeant Fredric Suttles said.

Suttles recently helped start a Clergy Police Academy that teaches local pastors about the inner-workings of the department and the church’s role in combating crime.

“They’re asking what can we do as the universal church to make things better in Jackson? And I think in those conversations, it begins to create an atmosphere of change,” Suttles said.

At the end of the week-long academy, the pastors get certificates - officially making them ambassadors who speak about violence in Jackson and help stop it.

“They can share information with us that can help, and they have the audience that they can ask to please, ‘If you see something, say something,’” he said.

Some residents like Dorothy Davis are also using their platforms within the religious community to make Jackson a safer place to live.

“People don’t stop to think anymore,” Davis said. “They just grab a gun or grab a knife or whatever they can.”

Davis heads up an organization called Farish Street Communities of Shalom that encompasses seven churches in the Farish Street area.

The group is currently working on mentoring programs for the city’s youth that pair young Black men with older Black men and teach certain skills like fixing cars, landscaping, and bricklaying.

“A lot of our youth have felonies now, and they say, ‘Well, I can’t get a job because I have a felony.’ But if they have a trade, they can always even start their own business,” she said.

Davis recently had a close-call of her own as bullets ricocheted off her house when a person came down her street and started shooting at someone.

“That was a very scary situation because someone innocent could have gotten killed,” she said.

JPD’s new clergy program runs until December 11, but Sergeant Suttles said it won’t be the last time they do it.

Officers will talk with ministers Wednesday about the role they play in keeping the city’s youth from getting wrapped up in crime.

