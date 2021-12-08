Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Bastrop man arrested, involved in GSU homecoming shooting

(Lincoln Parish Detention Center)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) — A Bastrop man was arrested Monday in connection with the second deadly shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 during Grambling State University’s homecoming festivities, Louisiana State Police says.

RELATED STORY: Shooting on Grambling State University campus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

According to LSP Trooper Michael Reichardt, 19-year-old Zyheim Tyqwon Butcher, of Bastrop, was arrested Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area then was transferred to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center, the Ruston lockup where he was booked about 7:39 p.m. Monday.

Information from the affidavit says Butcher was arrested at 1:30 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas.

Butcher was booked on a charge of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His two bonds total $3 million.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. John Witcher
Mississippi doctor fired for attempting to prescribe patients ivermectin
Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann
Miss. cop with 1.2M TikTok fans vies for blind date on Kelly Clarkson Show
The scene outside the building.
Shooting at Corps of Engineers building in Vicksburg deemed self-inflicted
21-year-old arrested after allegedly setting Brandon house on fire, attacking firefighter
21-year-old arrested after allegedly setting Brandon house on fire, attacking firefighter
Firefighters enter the home on North State Street.
Man arrested after three bodies discovered in house fire

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
ALERT DAY In Place Ahead of Squall Line Due Into Central and Southwest Mississippi Late Friday...
ALERT DAY: near record warmth Friday; storm risk increase late Friday, Saturday morning
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: near record highs Friday; storm threat Friday night, Saturday morning
After woman’s lawsuit, federal judge rules Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional
After a Columbus woman’s lawsuit, federal judge rules Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional
After woman’s lawsuit, federal judge rules Mississippi eviction law unconstitutional
After Mississippi woman’s lawsuit, federal judge rules state eviction law unconstitutional