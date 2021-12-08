Abandoned baby found at Binghampton apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A baby was found abandoned at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday evening.

Memphis police say the baby was found in the breezeway of the Red Oaks Apartments in the 2900 block of Mimosa. The baby has been taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

An approximate age of the baby has not been given.

