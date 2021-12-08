Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Abandoned baby found at Binghampton apartment complex

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A baby was found abandoned at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday evening.

Memphis police say the baby was found in the breezeway of the Red Oaks Apartments in the 2900 block of Mimosa. The baby has been taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

An approximate age of the baby has not been given.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

