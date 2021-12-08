88-year-old reunited with lost dog, family member says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 88-year-old Jackson man has been reunited with both of his dogs, which were lost when his truck was stolen last week.

Kit, a black Labrador, was found around 1 p.m. Wednesday, in the same areas where the other dog was found.

Kit was one of two dogs that were in the bed of Kelley Williams’ pick-up truck when it was stolen last week from the Deville Plaza parking lot.

Williams’ other dog, Tre-poc, a black and white feist, was previously reunited with his owner.

Both dogs are now home and appear to be in good condition, according to a family member.

George Williams, the victim’s son, said his dad’s F-150 and the camper attached, was stolen from outside of Revell Hardware before 5 p.m. last Wednesday.

Williams’ son, George, filed an incident report with Jackson police. He said JPD started the investigation and returned to the hardware store to get a copy of the surveillance video less than 36 hours after the incident.

“The surveillance video that JPD has shows my dad walking into the hardware store at 4:39 p.m.,” George said. “Nine minutes later, at 4:48 p.m., a vehicle pulls up, and a guy gets out and steals the truck.”

It was not known if Williams’ truck had been recovered.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.