Woman shot in the leg near home of Councilman Kenneth Stokes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has confirmed that a woman was shot in the leg Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the shooting on Morton Avenue near Woodrow Wilson Avenue.
According to authorities, the shooting stemmed from an incident involving a child, but they are still trying to figure out the exact details.
One person was detained at the scene and two guns were confiscated. A car was also hauled off on a wrecker.
The shooting occurred a short distance from Councilman Kenneth Stokes home.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.