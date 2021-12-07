Woman shot in the leg near home of Councilman Kenneth Stokes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has confirmed that a woman was shot in the leg Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting on Morton Avenue near Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

According to authorities, the shooting stemmed from an incident involving a child, but they are still trying to figure out the exact details.

One person was detained at the scene and two guns were confiscated. A car was also hauled off on a wrecker.

The shooting occurred a short distance from Councilman Kenneth Stokes home.

