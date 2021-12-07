Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Woman shot in the leg near home of Councilman Kenneth Stokes

JPD: Woman shot in the leg near home of Councilman Kenneth Stokes
JPD: Woman shot in the leg near home of Councilman Kenneth Stokes(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has confirmed that a woman was shot in the leg Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting on Morton Avenue near Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

According to authorities, the shooting stemmed from an incident involving a child, but they are still trying to figure out the exact details.

One person was detained at the scene and two guns were confiscated. A car was also hauled off on a wrecker.

The shooting occurred a short distance from Councilman Kenneth Stokes home.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
Charles Kalb
Businessman indicted for shooting, killing shoplifter
Keith and Allyssa Killebrew
Madison man dies in plane crash in South America
Alabama woman leads authorities in wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 20
Police searching for 36-year-old man last seen in Jackson
Police searching for 36-year-old man last seen in Jackson

Latest News

Tourism on the rise in Vicksburg
Tourism on the rise in Vicksburg
Tourism on the rise in Vicksburg
Tourism on the rise in Vicksburg
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p (December 6, 2021)
WLBT at 5p (December 6, 2021)