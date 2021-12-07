WLBT’s things to know 12/7/21: Monday night homicides, Emmett Till case, and Pearl Harbor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Monday night homicides

Authorities have confirmed two homicides that occurred in the Capital City Monday night. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a man was found shot multiple times at Rose Street and Grand Avenue. Police found him inside a gray SUV. The victim has not yet been identified, and police do not have any information regarding suspects. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has also confirmed that a man was stabbed to death in the city. He passed away in the emergency room at St. Dominic and has not been identified. The year 2021 has become the deadliest in Jackson’s history, surpassing 2020′s homicide record.

2. Emmett Till case

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday it is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The announcement came after the head of the department’s civil rights division and other officials met with several of Till’s relatives. Till’s family members said they were disappointed there will continue to be no accountability for the infamous killing, with no charges being filed against Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman accused of lying about whether Till ever touched her.

3. Pearl Harbor

A few dozen survivors of Pearl Harbor are expected to gather Tuesday at the site of the Japanese bombing 80 years ago to remember those killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. Herb Elfring, 99, said he’s glad to return to Pearl Harbor considering he almost didn’t live through the aerial assault. “It was just plain good to get back and be able to participate in the remembrance of the day,” Elfring told reporters over the weekend. Elfring was in the Army, assigned to the 251st Coast Artillery, part of the California National Guard on Dec. 7, 1941. He recalled Japanese zero planes flying overhead and bullets strafing his Army base at Camp Malakole, a few miles down the coast from Pearl Harbor.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.