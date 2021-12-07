Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

When turtles fly: Cold-stunned animals nursed in Mississippi

In this photo provided by the Mississippi Aquarium, one of 40 cold-stunned Kemp's ridley...
In this photo provided by the Mississippi Aquarium, one of 40 cold-stunned Kemp's ridley turtles is seen that the facility is caring for. The turtles arrived in Gulfport on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (Celeste Forcier/Mississippi Aquarium via AP)(Celeste Forcier | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Aquarium is treating 40 endangered sea turtles that stranded in Massachusetts when the water cooled down so quickly they couldn’t swim away.

Vice president of veterinary services Alexa Delaune said Monday that the Kemp’s ridley turtles all are pretty small and most have symptoms of pneumonia.

Mississippi Aquarium spokesman Jeff Clark says the New England Aquarium ran out of room and asked if Mississippi could take them.

Kemp’s ridley turtles are the smallest and most endangered of the species found in U.S. waters.

They were flown to Gulfport on Friday by a volunteer pilot group called Turtles Fly Too.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith and Allyssa Killebrew
Madison man dies in plane crash in South America
Authorities confirm 2 people killed in separate Jackson homicides: 1 stabbed, 1 shot
David Neal Cox
Attorney: David Neal Cox releases alleged location of sister-in-law’s body
Alabama woman leads authorities in wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 20
Circuit Judge Faye Peterson accepts a plea deal from Anthony Thomas.
Jackson man who was afraid of dying behind bars to be released on plea deal

Latest News

Advocate and lawmaker discuss future of executions in Mississippi
Advocate and lawmaker discuss future of executions in Mississippi
Jackson Giant Christmas Tree sale underway
Jackson Giant Christmas Tree sale underway
‘We’re doing this for everybody’: Sonic Boom of the South celebrates 50 years
‘We’re doing this for everybody’: Sonic Boom of the South celebrates 50 years
Green Oak Florist - Jackson, MS
Increasing crime numbers are impacting Jackson businesses
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
City Council tables votes on water, sewer and sanitation increases at Tuesday meeting