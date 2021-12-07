Tourism on the rise in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Tourism is rebounding in Vicksburg after the pandemic complicated travel and the flow of tax dollars coming into the city.

Business is booming over at Courtyard by Marriott Vicksburg. It is a welcome sight after feeling the crunch of the COVID pandemic last year.

“To be honest, we have no idea what to expect for 2021. I’m very happy to say we have had some tremendous upswing in the business levels, not just in occupancy but average rate,” said Executive Director of Sales and Marketing for Southern Hospitality Services Lynn Foley.

In fact, tourism leaders say hotel sales tax revenue has increased in Vicksburg by more than 16 percent this year.

“With the Mississippi pageant coming back in June of this year, that was a huge plus because we missed it terribly last year,” she said. “I am really thrilled to see a lot of the conferences that canceled last year coming back this year and even rebooking for 2022.”

That’s good news to Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland.

“We completely depend on tourism. We have over 4,000 jobs here and it’s like 19 percent of our workforce, so tourism is big.”

She also points out hospitality tax collections are two times higher than 2019.

“We were starting to kind of recover last year, but if you look at the year-to-date numbers, we’re up 15 percent year-to-date and up 9 percent over 2019. We usually see about 3 percent increase in Vicksburg, so 2021 has been really good to us.”

Strickland says as more people get vaccinated and feel confident to travel, she believes Vicksburg and the local businesses here will see an even bigger economic boom.

“We have so much to offer. Our Vicksburg National Military Park, our history, our great downtown, our sports complex, things are just starting to bounce back.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.