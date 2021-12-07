Suspect turns herself in after stabbing man to death on West County Line Road
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a incident that occurred around 9:00 p.m last night at West County Line Rd.
Fifty six-year-old Tommy Anderson was dropped off at St. Dominic Hospital by an unknown Black woman driving a black car.
Anderson had been stabbed in the chest and in the left side.
After attempting life saving measures, Anderson died.
The suspect was later identified as 50-year-old Sabrina Crawford.
Crawford turned herself in at police headquarters and is now charged with murder
