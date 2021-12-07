Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Suspect turns herself in after stabbing man to death on West County Line Road

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a incident that occurred around 9:00 p.m last night at West County Line Rd.

Fifty six-year-old Tommy Anderson was dropped off at St. Dominic Hospital by an unknown Black woman driving a black car.

Anderson had been stabbed in the chest and in the left side.

After attempting life saving measures, Anderson died.

The suspect was later identified as 50-year-old Sabrina Crawford.

Crawford turned herself in at police headquarters and is now charged with murder

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith and Allyssa Killebrew
Madison man dies in plane crash in South America
Alabama woman leads authorities in wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 20
David Neal Cox
Attorney: David Neal Cox releases alleged location of sister-in-law’s body
New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
MSDH reports first case of Omicron variant in Mississippi
Circuit Judge Faye Peterson accepts a plea deal from Anthony Thomas.
Jackson man who was afraid of dying behind bars to be released on plea deal

Latest News

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
JPD: Man collides with a tree, a fence, and other vehicles after being shot
Admiral Isaac Kidd's flagship USS ARIZONA burns and sinks after the attack on Pearl Harbor on...
WLBT’s things to know 12/7/21: Monday night homicides, Emmett Till case, and Pearl Harbor
Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting Lyft driver due in court Tues.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly, gray Tuesday; nearing record highs by Friday