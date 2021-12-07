Police searching for man wanted for kidnapping infant, assaulting teenager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are searching for a man they say shot a teenager and kidnapped a two-month-old.

The incident happened Monday on Morton Avenue, near Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

Police say a man shot an 18-year-old female after she got into a fight with his girlfriend.

The shooter and a woman also took a two-month-old child, JPD says, but the child was later returned safely.

Police have yet to give any description of who they’re looking for or where they could be.

