Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Miskelly Season of Giving
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ole Miss fraternity members charged with cyberstalking

Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members
Ole Miss Pi Kappa Alpha members(Oxford Police Dept.)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Seven members of the University of Mississippi’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity have been arrested on cyberstalking allegations.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers took a cyberstalking report on November 2. Police say the cyberstalking incident were over group messages and on social media. On December 3, seven individuals were arrested and charged with felony cyberstalking.

Nicholas Reynolds, Wyatt Johnson, Peyton Newcomb, Christian Parten, Walker Holden, Cole Goretski and Miles Baker were taken into custody and booked at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a five-thousand dollar bond.

According to a law enforcement source, all seven men charged are students at the University of Mississippi and members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, whose charter was suspended last month on hazing accusations.

The University of Mississippi says the university is aware of the charges and is cooperating with investigators. The university is reviewing internally, but cannot comment on an active criminal investigation.

“As is evidenced by the suspension of all operations of the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha of the University of Mississippi effective until May 1, 2025, hazing and related behavior, including cyberstalking, that put student health and safety at risk are contrary to the University of Mississippi Creed and will not be tolerated.”, says the university.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Keith and Allyssa Killebrew
Madison man dies in plane crash in South America
Authorities confirm 2 people killed in separate Jackson homicides: 1 stabbed, 1 shot
Alabama woman leads authorities in wrong-way pursuit on Interstate 20
David Neal Cox
Attorney: David Neal Cox releases alleged location of sister-in-law’s body
Circuit Judge Faye Peterson accepts a plea deal from Anthony Thomas.
Jackson man who was afraid of dying behind bars to be released on plea deal

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Judge likely to deny request to set aside jury’s verdict in Canton election challenge
Walker Sturgeon documented his experience at the 2021 SWAC Championship in a viral Facebook Post.
Ole Miss fan documents his SWAC Championship experience in viral Facebook post
Ruby Wilkerson
Day care employee arrested for child abuse
Jackson city council
Jackson approves $3.2 million engineering contract to help design sewer repair projects