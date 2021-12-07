Mother of special needs son takes photo of JPD car parked in handicapped spot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a special needs son claims a Jackson Police Department officer parked in a handicapped spot for over three hours.

The photo was taken Friday, December 3, at the the MAIS All-Star game at Jackson Prep.

When she first saw it, Megan Cunningham assumed it was parked there for security reasons. “But we were the last group to leave that night more than three hours later,” she told WLBT.

Cunningham would write about the incident on her Facebook page, beginning the post by saying, “Special needs momma rant coming!”

She said that not only was the JPD officer in the handicapped zone, they were parked in the unloading/wheelchair loading zone.

“No wonder nothing gets done to people who always park in handicap, this officer sure was not concerned with special needs individuals and their loading and unloading,” Cunningham stated.

Cunningham told WLBT that she hopes that, in the future, the officer will think about how their decisions affect others.

Her family is very supportive of law enforcement, she said, “but when you’re always fighting for accessible spots and see this, it helps you understand why most disregard the signs also.”

“Special needs mommas won’t stop worrying about things like this for years to come, but if one person can think twice about taking up a designated handicap spot, it was more than worth it to put it on Facebook,” she concluded.

The Jackson Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

