Monday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than an inch of rain fell today, which is the first real measurable amount of rain we’ve had in almost 3 weeks.  A little rain is possible Tuesday, but with much cooler weather.  Lows tonight will be near 40 and highs on Tuesday will barely reach the 50s.  There will be a breeze tonight as well and Tuesday, making it feel much colder.  Warmer weather could give us record heat Thursday and Friday as highs reach near 80 degrees, which is the record.  While there will be a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, the higher chance for rain comes Saturday with a cold front.  Saturday looks wet and turning colder, while Sunday just looks chilly.  Average high is 62 and the average low is 40 this time of year.  Northeast to easterly wind at 10mph tonight and Tuesday with higher gusts.  Sunrise is 6:49am and the sunset is 4:55pm.

