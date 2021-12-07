Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting Lyft driver due in court Tues.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man accused of overpowering his Lyft driver and shooting her in Jackson will be in court Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing is set today for Dontarius Magee.

He’s charged with carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Police say last month, Brandy Littrell picked up Magee in Byram and drove him to McWillie Drive in Jackson.

At some point, they say Magee pulled out a gun and held Littrell at gunpoint.

He then drove the car to Beasley Road near North State Street, where he led Littrell into a wooded area and shot her.

She was treated for serious injuries and survived.

